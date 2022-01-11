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Situation Update, Jan 11, 2022 - China over-vaccinating its own population to PRODUCE "escape mutant" super viruses to unleash NEW global pandemic
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111638 views • January 11, 2022
The next phase of the covid hysteria campaign will see an unleashing of a far more dangerous strain, driving people into a panic reaction that pushes mandatory vaccines, more totalitarian lockdowns and covid concentration camps.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-11-china-over-vaccinating-its-own-population-to-produce-escape-mutant-super-viruses.html

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mike adamsvaccinescollapseleftistspoliticsamericahumanitychinagenocidepopulationmedical tyrannyexterminationmutantanti-vaxxerscrazy newssituation updateover-vaccination
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