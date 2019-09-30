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ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
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118 views • September 30, 2019
Welcome to another installment of 'In the News' (ITN), where your humble hosts at Objective:Health take a look at the headlines in health that are getting traction.
On this show we talk about a UK teen who ate nothing but processed food until he went deaf and blind! Also in the UK, students at a posh school are coming home hungry as the school enforces a vegetarian diet for all.
We also talk about an Armenian woman who cries solid crystals, Canadian teens swearing off having babies until the government 'does something' about climate change and the Swiss rally to prevent widespread implementation of 5G networks (God bless the Swiss!) and more.
Join us for a rousing discussion, and let us know what you think in the comments!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
On this show we talk about a UK teen who ate nothing but processed food until he went deaf and blind! Also in the UK, students at a posh school are coming home hungry as the school enforces a vegetarian diet for all.
We also talk about an Armenian woman who cries solid crystals, Canadian teens swearing off having babies until the government 'does something' about climate change and the Swiss rally to prevent widespread implementation of 5G networks (God bless the Swiss!) and more.
Join us for a rousing discussion, and let us know what you think in the comments!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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