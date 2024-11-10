Will Trump's win be a massive boost for Catholics? ✝✅

In this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen is joined by LifeSite’s Frank Wright and Fr. Charles Murr to discuss Donald Trump’s landslide victory and what it means for the future of pro-life policies, religious freedom and global politics.





The trio also take a deep dive into broader discussions including the influence of globalism, the Catholic Church’s challenges with modernism, and Pope Francis’ controversial associations, including a recent meeting with Italian pro-abortion advocate Emma Bonino.





Tune in for this week’s episode, you won’t want to miss it.





