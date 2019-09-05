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Videogame Violence: What You Feast Your Eyes On
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137 views • September 05, 2019
Do we become more aggressive and less empathetic by watching violent media and playing first-person shooter games? It doesn’t sound surprising to me that, according to a recent CNN article “…more than 400 studies revealed a "significant" link between being exposed to violent media (in general) and aggressive behavior, aggressive thoughts and angry feelings.” This evidence supports that the old adage 'you are what you eat' also applies to what you feast your eyes on.
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