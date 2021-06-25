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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1410 - Pauline Cook - Report on trial
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1 view • June 25, 2021
Walton, a worker at the assisted-living facility she lived in, was upset that Pauline reported her for stealing her checks. She smothered Pauline in her sleep, before beating her body, then dragging it to a running shower to make it look like Pauline fell.
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