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Quite Frankly It's THE TOTALITARIAN TIPTOE INTO TOTAL TYRANNY
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49 views • May 01, 2020
SGTreport

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Frank from the Quite Frankly podcast joins me to discuss the totalitarian tiptoe into total tyranny on the back of the boogeyman virus which we're seeing in what was formerly known as the land of the FREE and the home of the brave.

The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patron with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183

For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
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http://thelibertymill.com/

MUSIC CREDITS: ARTLIST
The Racer by Tristan Barton
License owner SGT Report, LLC License Number - 482851
Hammer and Felt by Beneath the Mountain
License owner - SGT Report, LLC License Number - 482851

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