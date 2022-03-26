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Video game and Transhumanism | Deus ex • Human Revolution
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53 views • March 26, 2022
Il se dit qu'en 2011, cette vidéo a fait le tour d'internet.
Ce court documentaire plus vrai que nature déployé en l'espace d'à peine 3 minutes et quarante secondes est d'une efficacité redoutable. On regarde, et on y croit.
Mais cette vidéo est également l'exemple parfait pour illustrer ce qu'est la programmation prédictive, et c'est pour cela que je la relaie aujourd'hui, en 2022.
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Ce court documentaire plus vrai que nature déployé en l'espace d'à peine 3 minutes et quarante secondes est d'une efficacité redoutable. On regarde, et on y croit.
Mais cette vidéo est également l'exemple parfait pour illustrer ce qu'est la programmation prédictive, et c'est pour cela que je la relaie aujourd'hui, en 2022.
===============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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