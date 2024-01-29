Create New Account
The Canadian Freedom Convoy Is Back!
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The Supreme Court ruled that Trudeau's actions against the Trucker Convoy during the Covid Tyranny were unlawful - the Truckers & Canadian Patriots are now back to protest their insane tyrannical Communist Government.

Source @RealWorldNews

canadajustin castrofreedom convoycastreau

