🎵Hands up, hands up!
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
0
16 views • 1 day ago

[Beat builds, filter sweep in]

(Chant)
Hey—oh!
Hands up, hands up
Hey—oh!
Drop that, drop that—

(Beat hits)

Bass low, lights glow
We don’t stop, we don’t go slow
Turn it up, let the roof blow
Everybody in the place say—

Hey—oh!
Hands up, hands up
Hey—oh!
Drop that, drop that—

(Breakdown)
Kick, clap, ride the wave
Lose yourself, no need to behave
One, two, three—let it all go
4 A.M. and we still glow

(Pre-drop chant)
Left side louder—hey!
Right side louder—oh!
Front to the back now—
Let the whole place blow!

(Drop)
This that no-sleep, heart-race, floor-shake
Rhythm in your chest like an earthquake
Hands in the sky, don’t hesitate
We don’t come to the club, we come to detonate

Hey—oh!
Hands up, hands up
Hey—oh!
Drop that, drop that—

(Bridge)
Low now, low now, feel that bassline sneak
Let it crawl up your spine, let your knees go weak
DJ spin that, rewind, reload
When it hits again, we gon’ all explode—

(Second drop)
Lights flash, bodies move in a heatwave
Every little step like a tidal wave
No words, just sound, let the night behave
We riding this beat like the bravest rave

(Chant – tighter mix)
Hey—oh—(no sleep tonight)
Hands up—(we own this life)
Drop that—(’til the sunrise)
Bass so loud—(we’re electrified)

(Outro build)
One more time for the ones still standing
One more time for the beat we’re commanding
Hands in the air if you feel that rush
3… 2… 1…

(Silence—then final hit)
Hey—oh!

