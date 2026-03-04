[Beat builds, filter sweep in]



(Chant)

Hey—oh!

Hands up, hands up

Hey—oh!

Drop that, drop that—



(Beat hits)



Bass low, lights glow

We don’t stop, we don’t go slow

Turn it up, let the roof blow

Everybody in the place say—



Hey—oh!

Hands up, hands up

Hey—oh!

Drop that, drop that—



(Breakdown)

Kick, clap, ride the wave

Lose yourself, no need to behave

One, two, three—let it all go

4 A.M. and we still glow



(Pre-drop chant)

Left side louder—hey!

Right side louder—oh!

Front to the back now—

Let the whole place blow!



(Drop)

This that no-sleep, heart-race, floor-shake

Rhythm in your chest like an earthquake

Hands in the sky, don’t hesitate

We don’t come to the club, we come to detonate



Hey—oh!

Hands up, hands up

Hey—oh!

Drop that, drop that—



(Bridge)

Low now, low now, feel that bassline sneak

Let it crawl up your spine, let your knees go weak

DJ spin that, rewind, reload

When it hits again, we gon’ all explode—



(Second drop)

Lights flash, bodies move in a heatwave

Every little step like a tidal wave

No words, just sound, let the night behave

We riding this beat like the bravest rave



(Chant – tighter mix)

Hey—oh—(no sleep tonight)

Hands up—(we own this life)

Drop that—(’til the sunrise)

Bass so loud—(we’re electrified)



(Outro build)

One more time for the ones still standing

One more time for the beat we’re commanding

Hands in the air if you feel that rush

3… 2… 1…



(Silence—then final hit)

Hey—oh!

