Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G Artificial Intelligence is Now Being Used to Keep Track of Employee Productivity
channel image
High Hopes
2776 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
79 views
Published Yesterday

Pirate Pete


Sep 14, 2023


looks like it keeps track of how long customers are there also...

mirrored from Rumble

Where I used to work they kept track of everyone using Iphones and a computer. My boss also made everyone have a bar code sticker on our ID badges and I removed mine, I told him bar codes are part of the beast system, he didn't like that.

Link to a video about bar codes


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/RH5V7Zwmf3DM/

Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceemployeeproductivitypirate petekeeps trackhow long customers are there

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket