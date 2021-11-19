How to Make a Mini Kratky Hydroponic System for Lettuce

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I got the seeds from Jim Conner. He grew the same lettuce recently and it was much more massive. Please see link to his video below.
Jim Conner: https://youtu.be/Y6SxHmNeOH0
Flora Series: https://amzn.to/3cuCEym
CaliMagic: https://amzn.to/3FsWWVh
pH Down: https://amzn.to/2Z50bCQ
pH Meter: https://amzn.to/30Ck1Gr
MaxiGro: https://amzn.to/3oByA4U
MaxiBloom: https://amzn.to/3qRXr7h
AeroGarden Nutrients: https://amzn.to/3HLrXG2
Clay Pebbles: https://amzn.to/3HBMGfd
2 Inch Net Pots: https://amzn.to/3nuL8vq
1.5 Inch Rockwool Cubes: https://amzn.to/3nvLeDh
Rapid Root Plugs: https://amzn.to/3Fy1xp0
Grow Light Rope Hanger: https://amzn.to/3qOAp0X
Grow Tent: https://amzn.to/3DJmb52
T5 Grow Light: https://amzn.to/30IX7gg
Digital Timer: https://amzn.to/3cyGqq9
Solar Power Air Pump: https://amzn.to/30DByxi
Clonex Rooting Compound: https://amzn.to/3cpJO6Q
FoxFarm Ocan Forest: https://amzn.to/30NCY8S
10 Gal Grow Bags: https://amzn.to/30IXM1e
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Grow Bag Saucers: https://amzn.to/30GJcY8
Hydroponic Nutrients(Masterblend):
1 Gallon of water, pH is between 5.9 - 6.5
3 Grams of Masterblend 4-18-38
3 Grams Calcium Nitrate
2 Gram of Epsom Salt