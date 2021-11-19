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How to Make a Mini Kratky Hydroponic System for Lettuce
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270 views • November 19, 2021
In this video, I'm going to show you how to make a mini Kratky system for growing lettuce. I logged the entire progress which took about 5 weeks. Depending on which variety of lettuce you're growing, it may take more or less time. Below is the nutrient mix I used in this video.

I got the seeds from Jim Conner. He grew the same lettuce recently and it was much more massive. Please see link to his video below.

Jim Conner: https://youtu.be/Y6SxHmNeOH0

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Hydroponic Nutrients(Masterblend):
1 Gallon of water, pH is between 5.9 - 6.5
3 Grams of Masterblend 4-18-38
3 Grams Calcium Nitrate
2 Gram of Epsom Salt
Keywords
hydroponicskratky method
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