😱Your cutting board is POISONING you! ☠️

😱 Your cutting board might be making you sick — and I’m not being dramatic (okay, maybe a little, but still). I’m MJ, your fridge-free bestie from LoadedPotato.org, and today we’re talking about the plastic monster hiding in plain sight: your cutting board. If you’ve been chopping veggies on plastic, you might be sprinkling in some surprise plastic seasoning too. Yum? Nope. 🚫🧼

Knives cut stuff. Duh. But they’re also slicing up your soft plastic boards, which means those little shavings go straight into your food. You ever look at those deep knife grooves and wonder where the plastic went? Yeah… INTO YOUR TUMMY. 🫠 But good news! Wood cutting boards are the real MVP. They’re naturally antimicrobial (science says so!) and way safer — no extra “polypropylene crunch” in your salad, thank you very much.

So ditch the plastic and grab a board made of real, glorious wood 🌳✨ I linked my faves below and I’ll show you how I use them while making all my yummy, shelf-stable recipes. Wanna save money, ditch the fridge, and not eat invisible plastic dust? 🎯 Then head to LoadedPotato.org for more pantry-friendly meals, tips, tools, and our magical Auto Grocery Calculator!

