Silent War Ep. 6292: Zelensky Covering Hunter's BatVirus Lab, Hunter Targets Laptop Truthers

In this episode...

Zelensky Sent Out Government Decree to Destroy ALL INFORMATION on Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Company on Same Day as Russian Invasion – Then Fire Spotted Outside Intel Headquarters.





Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Labs Received Tens of Millions of Dollars in DOD Contracts – Experimented with Bat Viruses in at least One Biolab.





ABC Journalist Who Went Missing Last April After FBI Seized Classified Documents From His Laptop Arrested for Transporting Child Pornography.





Ukraine Raids Oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky’s Home Who Has Ties to Zelensky and Hunter Biden.





Hunter Biden Asks Joe Biden’s Asst. AG, Delaware AG and IRS to Go After Individuals Close to President Trump Who Shared Information from His Laptop.





Canadian Government Forces Dairy Farmer to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk Because He Exceeded His Quota.





Chicken Egg Yolk Antibodies (IgYs) block the binding of multiple SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants to human ACE2.





Researchers Discover COVID Drug Created By Merck Is Causing Virus Mutations In Patients.





Brazilian Senator Proposes Legislation that Criminalizes Those Who Refuse to Take the “Mandatory” COVID-19 Shot.





