Stew Peters Full Show: Fauci Responsible for MILLIONS of Deaths

Stew Peters: Fauci Responsible for MILLIONS of Deaths, Weapons Scientist EXPOSES 5G “KillSwitch” For Vaxxed , Mike Dilllon teaches how to keep you and your family SAFE from this imminent threat! The shedding from the clot shot is something that cannot be denied.

Mark Steele joins the show to expose how the deadly clot shots are connected to a giant kill-switch spanning across America, known as 5-G.

Dr. Fauci finally announces his resignation coming this December. Attorney Tom Renz illustrates the motives behind why America’s greatest health failure is trying to escape the public eye.

Former FBI special agent, Roman Garcia joins to expose the corrupt DOJ, the gag orders, and active blackmail between FBI staff.