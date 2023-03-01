Dr. Andrew Huff: Wuhan, Food Supply, Derailments, & Our Biggest National Security Threat | Ep 62

Former EcoHealth Alliance Executive turned whistleblower Dr. Andrew Huff has been speaking out about the origins of SARS-Cov-2 coming from the Wuhan Institute of Virology for years now. On the heels of the U.S. Department of Energy concluding a likely leak, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Huff points out that we have larger national security threats to also worry about on “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.” Dr. Huff, who got his Ph.D. researching the security of food and agriculture systems for the Department of Homeland Security, weighs in on whether he thinks the food manufacturing incidents, oil facility explosions and train derailments are related. This week We The Patriots USA also announced its lawsuit against the EPA on behalf of the people of East Palestine, OH. You can help support that litigation at WeThePatriotsUSA.org.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
Dr. Andrew Huff’s Book, The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History: https://andrewhuff.com/books/#
East Palestine, OH, ligation support: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ohioderailment/
Help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
Support our mission by shopping Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom
Show less
CSID: f392496e7745613a
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.