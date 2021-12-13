Time To Rise - New Zealand!

In the last couple of weeks there has a been a flood of anger, grief, confusion and fear felt by many in NZ. The announcement of the traffic light system will divide New Zealand into two classes of citizens.



Where are these extreme control measures taking us?



Will you sit and stay silent, or will you rise?



This is how I transmute those heavy emotions & share my voice with you all



P.s thank you to my amazing camera man and film editor who did this all for free on his own watch, patiently applying my constant changes and critiques, bringing to life my vision and helping me birth my truth into the light. Forever grateful. Unfortunately I can't name him as he has a job & he's not quite ready to loose it just yet (is this what free speech looks like ?)



Really not trying to convince anyone with this video. If you still see things through a different lense then cool, I still love you. This one is specifically calling on my warriors ❤️