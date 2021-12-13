BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time To Rise - New Zealand!
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
1364 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
242 views • December 13, 2021
In the last couple of weeks there has a been a flood of anger, grief, confusion and fear felt by many in NZ. The announcement of the traffic light system will divide New Zealand into two classes of citizens.

Where are these extreme control measures taking us?

Will you sit and stay silent, or will you rise?

This is how I transmute those heavy emotions & share my voice with you all

P.s thank you to my amazing camera man and film editor who did this all for free on his own watch, patiently applying my constant changes and critiques, bringing to life my vision and helping me birth my truth into the light. Forever grateful. Unfortunately I can't name him as he has a job & he's not quite ready to loose it just yet (is this what free speech looks like ?)

Really not trying to convince anyone with this video. If you still see things through a different lense then cool, I still love you. This one is specifically calling on my warriors ❤️
Keywords
vaccinevaxmandatejabsave our childrenshotcovid-19covid19covidc19do not complyvaccine passportvax pass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Chase Codewell
Study Shows &#8220;Ubiquitous&#8221; Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Study Shows “Ubiquitous” Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Iva Greene
Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Petra Stone
Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Coco Somers
Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy