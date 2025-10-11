Heavy Ukrainian Losses Near Krasnoarmeysk

Russian forces inflicted major losses on Ukrainian units — likely Azov fighters judging by the equipment — in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector. Footage shows more than 25 destroyed or burning armored vehicles clustered along the road toward Dimitrov (Mirnograd).

The “Center” group effectively isolated the battlefield, striking Kiev’s forces hard in northwest Donbass. Syrsky and Zelensky keep sending troops into hopeless positions, repeating the same costly mistakes.

Vid: @epoddubny

Adding, Trump's long rant over China yesterday, now 100% Tariffs on China:

Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China. Nobody has ever seen anything like this but, essentially, it would “clog” the Markets, and make life difficult for virtually every Country in the World, especially for China. We have been contacted by other Countries who are extremely angry at this great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere. Our relationship with China over the past six months has been a very good one, thereby making this move on Trade an even more surprising one. I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right! There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World “captive,” but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time, starting with the “Magnets” and, other Elements that they have quietly amassed into somewhat of a Monopoly position, a rather sinister and hostile move, to say the least. But the U.S. has Monopoly positions also, much stronger and more far reaching than China’s. I have just not chosen to use them, there was never a reason for me to do so — UNTIL NOW! The letter they sent is many pages long, and details, with great specificity, each and every Element that they want to withhold from other Nations. Things that were routine are no longer routine at all. I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so. This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World. I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so. The Chinese letters were especially inappropriate in that this was the Day that, after three thousand years of bedlam and fighting, there is PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. I wonder if that timing was coincidental? Dependent on what China says about the hostile “order” that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move. For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two. I never thought it would come to this but perhaps, as with all things, the time has come. Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America. There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

More: Trump is imposing a 100% export tariff on goods from China in addition to any other tariff that China currently pays.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social.

Export controls will also be introduced on critically important software.

According to him, this will take effect on November 1 or earlier "depending on any further actions or changes taken by China."

"It has just become known that China has taken an extremely aggressive stance on trade, sending the world a highly hostile letter stating that from November 1, 2025, it will introduce extensive export controls on virtually all its products, as well as on some products not even produced by them. This affects ALL countries, without exception, and is obviously a plan they developed many years ago. This is absolutely unprecedented in international trade and is a moral disgrace in relations with other countries.

Given the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only on behalf of the USA, and not other countries that were also threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or earlier, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a 100% tariff on China, in addition to any tariff they currently pay. Also, on November 1, we will introduce export controls on any and all critically important software.

It is hard to believe that China would take such actions, but they have, and the rest is history," Trump wrote.