Water as a Stock Commodity, Traded as Oil, and How Many Wars Were Started Over OIL, Water Wars Next?

Water as a Stock Commodity, Traded as Oil.NOTE NOT ONE MENTION OF NESTLES, ISRAEL, BUSHES, WHO ARE BUYING UP THE WATER RESOURCES AROUND THE WORLD. THIS DOCUMENTARY IS PLACED TO START THE BRAINWASHING OF ACCEPTANCE OF WATER AS A COMMODITY.The global fight over water | DW DocumentaryWater is fundamental to life, yet it’s also a scarce commodity. In many cases, greed and mismanagement are causing this life-giving essential to run dry. What happens when water is monetized?From Australia to California, from New York to London and Brussels, this investigative documentary tells the story of the global struggle over water. Following rushes to secure gold and oil, the age of the water rush is now here. As well as growing populations and expanding agriculture, there are the problems of environmental degradation and climate change. Global demand for water is skyrocketing. By 2050, at least one in four people will live in a country with a chronic water shortage. The situation has awakened the greed of giant financial institutions, which are going on the offensive, investing billions in the sector. Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS, Allianz, Deutsche Bank and BNP are among those pouncing on the commodity known as "blue gold." But can fresh water really be considered a commodity on par with oil, coal or wheat? Should the players in these markets - banks and investment funds - be allowed to bet on the value of water? Will concern for profits undermine water’s essential function? Or should this precious resource be declared off-limits to financial speculators?A battle has broken out between those who advocate the monetization of water, and those who defend it as a human right. It’s a battle being fought on many fronts: ideological, political, environmental and, of course, economic. And the fate of the nearly ten billion inhabitants of our planet hinges on its outcome.For more visit:What is Costa Rica's Number One Resource, and Who Will Want It.Water Wars, The New WW3, Who Has it, and Who is Buying Up The Reserves, Not Surprised?Nestle's Divining Rod, Water Witching, Stealing Water Rights. Will Air Be Next?Preparing the Fascist Repossession of Costa Rica’s Electrical System, Smart Meters AttackingChemicals in tap water are causing thousands of cancer deaths across EuropeWater Becoming New Trading Commodity, Adios Costa Rica’s WaterHackers Tap Into Tampa Bay Area Water System, Water WarsHow central banks will take control of Costa Rica's water, force austerity.NWO Takeover of Costa Rica. All The Signs Are There, 20 of them.Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.