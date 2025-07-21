Save the Babies: A Documentary on CPS Child Trafficking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::Behind the polished government logos and “child safety” slogans lies a for profit machine built on kidnapping, trafficking, and destroying families. CPS has become a federally incentivized system of corruption, snatching children from innocent parents, funneling them into abusive foster care, and silencing whistleblowers through intimidation or murder. This documentary threads together the shattered lives, cover ups, court corruption, missing children, and Satanic ties that link this beast system together. Welcome to the real child trafficking network... and it wears a badge.