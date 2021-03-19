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2021-03-19 - Ron Paul LR - Democracy Cannot Be A License To Steal
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10 views • March 23, 2021
Credits to The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Democracy is useful for the peaceful transfer of power. However, in an of itself, Democracy does not equal "Freedom." In fact, neither the Declaration of Independence, nor The U.S. Constitution mention the word "Democracy" anywhere. Is it a coincidence that the U.S. Constitution is almost completely ignored at the same time that America is considered a "Democracy"?
Democracy is useful for the peaceful transfer of power. However, in an of itself, Democracy does not equal "Freedom." In fact, neither the Declaration of Independence, nor The U.S. Constitution mention the word "Democracy" anywhere. Is it a coincidence that the U.S. Constitution is almost completely ignored at the same time that America is considered a "Democracy"?
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