Part 2 The Day The Miracles Start December 17, 2022#WhoopieGoldberg. She wants freedom From religion, Christmas Holiday. She isn't alone. She is speaking for a lot of people. it means no government. (Marley, Scrooge) Forged Many chains together. Before you use counterfeited money to buy Christmas presents. think. It is YOUR DUTY! A Right Yes, But It is Your Responsibility, when you were born in America, moved here, to remember and venerate this coming Day. Advent (from, "ad-venire" in Latin or "to come to") , the anniversary of Our Lord’s, Jesus Christ's birth on Christmas. (I know it isn't an exact date. It is a National Holy Day. We need to do this as a country in unity.)

Whoopi Suggests Her Right To Ignore Religion Trumps Someone Else’s Right To Practice Theirs

Jesus Commandments: To Love God and to affectionately, truthfully, kindly, genteelly love your neighbor make sure they are well, happy, and healthy, clean and sound in minded, live in the truth, sound in body, in their soul. Giving your life to restore them, when robbed of any of the aforementioned qualities of LIFE and defend them. 2nd Amend speaks of this kind of true God give Love. Jesus Christ is our example!

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/12/day-miracles-start.html

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/12/december-24-2022-christmas-eve-biblical.html

Tevet Month in God's Spiritual Calendar: tithe, tenth, testimony, order, tide

Tithe is in Gold and Silver coins a tenth. The word Dime means just this: tithe, tenth, law and order, testimony.

Call to maturity, growing up, as the Lord leads us into all of the Truth and Light. Freedom from Satan's darkness Lies

Tevet means :GOOD. Separating Light from darkness, truth from error, good from bad the LIGHT, the truth, shines brighter and brighter.

By his spirit God reveals his word and his commandments. His Light, his word shines brightly. Jesus!

New season Winter. Victory and Joy, growing roots, deeper

Perspective, vison must come from God's spirit.

Bo Polny excerpts

Justice is the answer, through Faith in Jesus Christ. God fixes everything like it never happened. God leads you to the Truth from heaven. You know the truth then faith rises up in you. You are anointed with power and authority that comes from God in you. You think and act upon: ***They can not that!*** and you stop evil! You find out it was an illusion, a deception. And God brings healing to every situation.

