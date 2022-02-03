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FULL SHOW: Biden Announces 3,000 Troops Sent To Europe To Stoke Confrontation With Russia
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140 views • February 03, 2022
Despite no public support, the Biden Administration continues to attempt to provoke a war with Russia and Ukraine. Owen Shroyer explains the blatant shortcomings of reasons for Biden to do this, yet the effort persists. Pastor Artur Pawloski has been one of the biggest freedom fighters in Canada from the beginning of the covid tyranny. He had recently been arrested for the 4th time for his refusal to shut down his church. He joins the show to discuss his latest arrest and more. Whoopi Goldberg gets suspended from the view for an odd reason as Americans learn more about the perverts that run CNN. Owen also gives the latest updates on the Freedom Convoy.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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