YOUNG FIREFIGHTER KILLED BY VAXX POISON INJECTIONS

Salt Spring Fire Department
We have lowered the flags at all three fire halls to honour the death of firefighter Dayten Sanders.
Dayten and his trademark smile will be missed around the department and our community. Dayten was very hardworking and always willing to help. His caring spirit was hard to miss on any emergency scene he attended.
Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. Rest easy Dayten.
https://t.me/covidbc/10011
https://www.gulfislandsdriftwood.com/fire-department-says-loss-of-firefighters-due-to-vaccination-status-wont-compromise-ability-to-respond/
