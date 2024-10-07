Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza - Max Blumenthal

Adding: It’s been over 24 hours since The Grayzone’s Jeremy Lofredo was among four journalists beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded, detained, and sent to an Israeli military base.

The other 3 have been released. He remains in Israeli custody. His phone has been seized.

More info to come. Watch the video too that he sent out before detained.

https://www.brighteon.com/788f820f-fd61-4dee-a2ec-b742ff3d0dd7

This Documentary from 'The Grayzone', Video Description:

Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of GazaIn an exclusive new documentary, Max Blumenthal rips the cover off the media deceptions and atrocity hoaxes Israel pushed after October 7 to create political space for its gruesome assault on the Gaza Strip. Blumenthal exposes the US mainstream media's role as a megaphone for the Israeli government, introducing new hoaxes even after their initial lies were debunked.

Atrocity Inc raises serious questions about the official narrative of October 7, while revealing how Israel's army has consciously engaged in the same hideous atrocities which it falsely accused Palestinian militants of committing.

Directed & Edited by Sut Jhally

Written by Max Blumenthal and Sut Jhally

Executive Producer, Sut Jhally

Produced by Max Blumenthal and Ahmad Hussam

Videography and Sound Recording by Robbie Leppzer

Additional Editing, Robbie Leppzer & Ahmad Hussam

Graphics by Ahmad Hassam

Watch on YouTube (https://youtu.be/bFEurGy05ps)

How Media Manipulates Narratives to Aid Genocidal Zionists





From Atrocity Inc, the new film by Max Blumenthal.

Watch the whole film, Rumble (https://rumble.com/v5htsth-atrocity-inc-how-israel-sells-its-destruction-of-gaza.html) and YouTube (https://youtu.be/bFEurGy05ps)

@thegrayzonenews



