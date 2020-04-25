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Gods Calendar part 3
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19 views • April 25, 2020
Mans understanding of time keeping differs from that of Gods time keeping.
Gods Calendar is a 10 part teaching series ion understanding how the Calendar of creation operates in a Luni-Solar calendar system. Understanding the Calendar of YHVH is the official title of this series in which we learn about Gods feasts through the eyes of the creation elements of the Luni-Solar system of a calendar.
Gods Calendar is a 10 part teaching series ion understanding how the Calendar of creation operates in a Luni-Solar calendar system. Understanding the Calendar of YHVH is the official title of this series in which we learn about Gods feasts through the eyes of the creation elements of the Luni-Solar system of a calendar.
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