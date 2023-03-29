Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fainting In Coils - Bill Bruford, Allan Holdsworth
61 views
channel image
Ghost of Ruth Drown
Published a day ago |

Alice did not feel encouraged to ask any more questions about it, so she turned to the Mock Turtle, and said "What else had you to learn?"

"Well, there was Mystery," the Mock Turtle replied, counting off the subjects on his flappers, "Mystery, ancient and modern, with Seaography; then Drawling – the Drawling-master was an old conger-eel, that used to come once a week: he taught us Drawling, Stretching, and Fainting in Coils."



Fainting In Coils · Bill Bruford Master Strokes 1978-1985 ℗ 1979 Virgin Records Limited Released on: 1986-01-01

Producer, Associated Performer, Drums, Percussion, Cymbals: Bill Bruford Associated Performer, Guitar: Allan Holdsworth Associated Performer, Keyboards: Dave Stewart Associated Performer, Bass (vocal): Jeff Berlin Associated Performer, Spoken Word: Unknown Composer: Bill Bruford

Keywords
jazz fusionfainting in coilsbill brufordallan holdsworth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket