Fainting In Coils - Bill Bruford, Allan Holdsworth

Alice did not feel encouraged to ask any more questions about it, so she turned to the Mock Turtle, and said "What else had you to learn?"



"Well, there was Mystery," the Mock Turtle replied, counting off the subjects on his flappers, "Mystery, ancient and modern, with Seaography; then Drawling – the Drawling-master was an old conger-eel, that used to come once a week: he taught us Drawling, Stretching, and Fainting in Coils."







Fainting In Coils · Bill Bruford Master Strokes 1978-1985 ℗ 1979 Virgin Records Limited Released on: 1986-01-01



Producer, Associated Performer, Drums, Percussion, Cymbals: Bill Bruford Associated Performer, Guitar: Allan Holdsworth Associated Performer, Keyboards: Dave Stewart Associated Performer, Bass (vocal): Jeff Berlin Associated Performer, Spoken Word: Unknown Composer: Bill Bruford



