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What if...? - #NewWorldNextWeek
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95 views • November 19, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Secretive Club For Ultra-Wealthy Environmentalists Revealed
https://bit.ly/3lLFDoT
The Secret Club for Billionaires Who Care About Climate Change
https://archive.is/eSkYu
CREO Syndicate: Clean, Renewable and Environmental Opportunities
https://creosyndicate.org/
Flashback: Elites 'Secret' Meeting Discussed Depopulation (May 27, 2009)
https://bit.ly/3fd5Z0u
And Now For The 100 Trillion Dollar Bankster Climate Swindle…
https://bit.ly/38V6Y4t
How & Why Big Oil Conquered The World
https://bit.ly/2IPV4Oi
B23-0171 - Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019
https://bit.ly/3pFU0NW
Story #2: State Department to Release Cold War-Style Papers on China’s Rise
https://bit.ly/38T6Kec
State Department to Release Kennan-Style Paper On China
https://bit.ly/3kLAJH6
George Kennan, "The Sources of Soviet Conduct" (1947)
https://bit.ly/3kHL4DV
Story #3: New Defense Chief Puts DoD On Notice, Saying "All Wars Must End"
https://bit.ly/3kL6sbE
Trump Admin Issues Troop Draw-Down Order In Afghanistan & Iraq
https://bit.ly/3nGbEzt
Trump Fires Mark Esper As Pentagon Chief After Election Defeat
https://bit.ly/32YzGgX
What Is John Brennan So Worried About?
https://bit.ly/38X0t1e
Security Officials Worry Israel, Saudis May See End of Trump As Last Chance To Destroy Iran
https://bit.ly/35FUXhk
Trump Fires Homeland Sec. Cyber Chief Krebs Who Said Election Was Secure
https://bit.ly/2UFyQBf
Man, the false flag it's gonna take to get the fake left to put those troops back in will be catalyzing...
https://bit.ly/3307bzz
Trump Could End the War On Weed On Way Out - And Spite Dems In The Process
https://bit.ly/2UDWNZA
Congress Could Vote Next Month To Legalize Cannabis Nationwide, Expunge Arrests
https://bit.ly/3kJiiTD
Truly One of Nature’s Great Migrations
https://bit.ly/3lJb4QU
Forced Vaccination Law in Denmark Abandoned After Public Protests
https://bit.ly/3fkLzD6
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: Secretive Club For Ultra-Wealthy Environmentalists Revealed
https://bit.ly/3lLFDoT
The Secret Club for Billionaires Who Care About Climate Change
https://archive.is/eSkYu
CREO Syndicate: Clean, Renewable and Environmental Opportunities
https://creosyndicate.org/
Flashback: Elites 'Secret' Meeting Discussed Depopulation (May 27, 2009)
https://bit.ly/3fd5Z0u
And Now For The 100 Trillion Dollar Bankster Climate Swindle…
https://bit.ly/38V6Y4t
How & Why Big Oil Conquered The World
https://bit.ly/2IPV4Oi
B23-0171 - Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019
https://bit.ly/3pFU0NW
Story #2: State Department to Release Cold War-Style Papers on China’s Rise
https://bit.ly/38T6Kec
State Department to Release Kennan-Style Paper On China
https://bit.ly/3kLAJH6
George Kennan, "The Sources of Soviet Conduct" (1947)
https://bit.ly/3kHL4DV
Story #3: New Defense Chief Puts DoD On Notice, Saying "All Wars Must End"
https://bit.ly/3kL6sbE
Trump Admin Issues Troop Draw-Down Order In Afghanistan & Iraq
https://bit.ly/3nGbEzt
Trump Fires Mark Esper As Pentagon Chief After Election Defeat
https://bit.ly/32YzGgX
What Is John Brennan So Worried About?
https://bit.ly/38X0t1e
Security Officials Worry Israel, Saudis May See End of Trump As Last Chance To Destroy Iran
https://bit.ly/35FUXhk
Trump Fires Homeland Sec. Cyber Chief Krebs Who Said Election Was Secure
https://bit.ly/2UFyQBf
Man, the false flag it's gonna take to get the fake left to put those troops back in will be catalyzing...
https://bit.ly/3307bzz
Trump Could End the War On Weed On Way Out - And Spite Dems In The Process
https://bit.ly/2UDWNZA
Congress Could Vote Next Month To Legalize Cannabis Nationwide, Expunge Arrests
https://bit.ly/3kJiiTD
Truly One of Nature’s Great Migrations
https://bit.ly/3lJb4QU
Forced Vaccination Law in Denmark Abandoned After Public Protests
https://bit.ly/3fkLzD6
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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