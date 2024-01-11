Rock star destroyed by VAXX POISON injections

Bret Michaels @bretmichaels "My thoughts are with you @richeisen my friend. I am fully vaccinated & navigating this new touring terrain. Please be well.🤘🏻" 10:29 AM · Jul 15, 2021

Bret Michaels @bretmichaels "UPDATE REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW @MoheganSun

Due to illness of several members of both the band & crew of Bret Michaels Band, tonight's show at Mohegan Sun Arena is being rescheduled to Friday, Feb 9, 2024. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled show date" 9:37 AM · Dec 16, 2023

Bret Michaels

"Last night at del Lago Resort & Casino, the fans could not have been better & more understanding as I was having a struggle with dehydration and my diabetes all day - from being under the weather, tested for Covid twice (negative both times) - I mustered up every bit of energy to do the show & leave it all on this stage. Immediately following the show, I went to the hospital, where the staff, doctors, nurses and all of the frontline workers could not have been better. Honestly, their combination of professionalism & great personalities as sick and dehydrated as I was feeling was unbelievable. They reacted very quickly and it was incredible. I apologize that I will not be able to do the show tonight, but we have moved it to an incredible night right before the Super Bowl in Mohegan Sun at the Arena🤘"

