Rock star destroyed by VAXX POISON injections

Bret Michaels @bretmichaels "My thoughts are with you @richeisen my friend. I am fully vaccinated & navigating this new touring terrain. Please be well.🤘🏻" 10:29 AM · Jul 15, 2021
https://twitter.com/bretmichaels/status/1415725101585256453
###
Bret Michaels @bretmichaels "UPDATE REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW @MoheganSun
Due to illness of several members of both the band & crew of Bret Michaels Band, tonight's show at Mohegan Sun Arena is being rescheduled to Friday, Feb 9, 2024. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled show date" 9:37 AM · Dec 16, 2023
https://twitter.com/bretmichaels/status/1736078160608068081
###
https://www.facebookDOTcom/BretMichaels/posts/pfbid0Pp9azKQnGBFYsUagKAC5g6UxdoZ1ZyNqMNxKBP5D3BMwc35hFtgV2AjB9wF8EWAvl
###
Bret Michaels
"Last night at del Lago Resort & Casino, the fans could not have been better & more understanding as I was having a struggle with dehydration and my diabetes all day - from being under the weather, tested for Covid twice (negative both times) - I mustered up every bit of energy to do the show & leave it all on this stage. Immediately following the show, I went to the hospital, where the staff, doctors, nurses and all of the frontline workers could not have been better. Honestly, their combination of professionalism & great personalities as sick and dehydrated as I was feeling was unbelievable. They reacted very quickly and it was incredible. I apologize that I will not be able to do the show tonight, but we have moved it to an incredible night right before the Super Bowl in Mohegan Sun at the Arena🤘"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/BretMichaels/posts/pfbid04Lv5MVp35hP335RTfcuqH3J1hutNsXGquiNuyaVmD4ZUhMv4Z7XGsVoLFRn49Bdql
###
Rammstein - Sonne (Official Video)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=StZcUAPRRac
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.