Died Suddenly's Dr. Thorp and Nurse stillbirth whistleblower on prenatal & menstrual issues | Ep 44
Died Suddenly accrued more than 10 million views in less than one week. OBGYN Dr. James Thorp of the controversial new documentary joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, in Episode 44, to discuss his and whistleblower RN Michelle Gershman’s findings that included 22 stillbirths in August 2022 at her hospital alone, and some of the most shocking pre, postnatal and menstrual outcomes he's seen in his 43-plus-year career, including 3,200 high risk pregnancies in the last three years.


