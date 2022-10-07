BIDEN SELL OUT OF USA TO CHINA MAP EMERGES*ZELENSKY URGES PREEMPTIVE STRIKE ON RUSSIA*N-ARMAGEDDON?*

To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1578072724106264576 https://twitter.com/72powpow/status/1578309645533270016 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1578179941966831617 https://apnews.com/article/biden-nuclear-risk-1d0f1e40cff3a92c662c57f274ce0e25 https://www.rt.com/russia/564190-belarus-poland-nuclear-threat/ https://sputniknews.com/20221006/house-democrats-move-to-pull-us-weapons-from-saudi-arabia-uae-in-retaliation-for-opec-oil-cuts-1101584055.html https://sputniknews.com/20221006/chinese-rmb-displaces-us-dollar-as-most-traded-foreign-currency-on-moscows-stock-exchange-1101585274.html https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1578311125892206594 https://twitter.com/zelc88/status/1578247142933757956 https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1578111446696828928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/06/biden-to-pardon-all-prior-federal-offenses-of-simple-marijuana-possession-.html https://dcist.com/story/22/10/04/dc-council-non-citizens-mail-voting/ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/barges-grounded-near-historic-low-water-halt-mississippi-river-traffic https://www.sott.net/article/472866-Europe-faces-deindustrialization-and-social-unrest-Belgian-PM https://dailycaller.com/2022/10/06/national-grid-blackouts-united-kingdom-energy-europe-winter-electricity/ https://www.rt.com/news/564192-russians-detained-alaska-boat/ https://www.rt.com/business/564175-eu-russia-crypto-ban/ https://sputniknews.com/20221007/france-releases-strategic-oil-reserves-as-15-of-gas-stations-short-on-fuel-1101603371.html https://www.rt.com/news/564182-israel-lebanon-border-alert/ https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1578097733860065281 https://twitter.com/GOPoversight/status/1577321555419451403 https://twitter.com/RepMaryMiller/status/1577328194230927362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw