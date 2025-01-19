DJT Moves Off The X

Setting A Trap: President Trump Moves Inauguration Address Indoors

• In tactical terms, Team Trump is moving him off the X.

• They know the bad guys are plotting something on Monday 1/20 (as always).

• So they painted one target and then switched locations at the 11th hour, forcing the baddies to change plans on short notice.

• Regardless of how defensible the Capitol building is, it’s different from an open-air stage. Indoor venues have fewer attack vectors and vulnerabilities.

• Have faith regardless of what’s reported. God’s finest warriors are here — and they’ve got this.





The full webcast is linked below.





ICONS2020 (17 January 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6ajk97-icons-famous-fri-yeah-video-on-q-day-..all-green-for-go.html