DJT Moves Off The X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Setting A Trap: President Trump Moves Inauguration Address Indoors
• In tactical terms, Team Trump is moving him off the X.
• They know the bad guys are plotting something on Monday 1/20 (as always).
• So they painted one target and then switched locations at the 11th hour, forcing the baddies to change plans on short notice.
• Regardless of how defensible the Capitol building is, it’s different from an open-air stage. Indoor venues have fewer attack vectors and vulnerabilities.
• Have faith regardless of what’s reported. God’s finest warriors are here — and they’ve got this.
The full webcast is linked below.
ICONS2020 (17 January 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6ajk97-icons-famous-fri-yeah-video-on-q-day-..all-green-for-go.html