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Pastor Childress - The Negro Project And The Abortion Industry
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49 views • December 30, 2019
Uploaded to brighteon on December 29 2019 from my huge personnal infowars archive.
Uploaded to ( tv.infowars.com ) as a special report on November 5 2010
New Jersey Pastor Clenard Childress of BlackGenocide.org discusses how The Negro Project was the foundation of today's industrialized abortion industry and how its pioneer, Margaret Sanger, who is still lauded by liberals as a human rights crusader, deliberately set out to sterilize blacks and encourage abortion of black babies in pursuit of a eugenicist drive to create a racially superior master race, a goal she shared with her close friend Adolf Hitler, and one that continues to reverberate through the generations as over 1,700 black babies are killed in the United States every day. ( --- InfowarsFan --- Back in late 2010 that is)!
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 29 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
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Uploaded to ( tv.infowars.com ) as a special report on November 5 2010
New Jersey Pastor Clenard Childress of BlackGenocide.org discusses how The Negro Project was the foundation of today's industrialized abortion industry and how its pioneer, Margaret Sanger, who is still lauded by liberals as a human rights crusader, deliberately set out to sterilize blacks and encourage abortion of black babies in pursuit of a eugenicist drive to create a racially superior master race, a goal she shared with her close friend Adolf Hitler, and one that continues to reverberate through the generations as over 1,700 black babies are killed in the United States every day. ( --- InfowarsFan --- Back in late 2010 that is)!
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 29 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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