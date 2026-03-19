D&D Lore - Yugoloths - Pure Evil Even Devils & Demons Fear!

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What kind of evil is so pure, so deceptive, that even the legions of Hell and the hordes of the Abyss fear to cross it? In this deep dive discovery into fiendish D&D lore, we uncover the shocking truth and lies about the Yugoloths, the fiendish mercenaries who view malice not as a passion, but as a profession.
Timestamps (For easy navigation!):
00:00Chapter 1 - Impossible Fate
11:39Chapter 2 - A Unique Evil
17:53Chapter 3 - Ideologies of Evil
22:24Chapter 4 - Sinister Self Interest
29:12Chapter 5 - Origins of Lies
43:46Chapter 6 - Paradox of Power
52:28Chapter 7 - Promotion is Pain
56:50Chapter 8 - Notable and Named
1:06:39Chapter 9 - Celestial Scheme
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