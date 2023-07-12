Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Full Video from Ukrainian Soldier Phone - Attempted Advance - Trench was pre-mined by Russian Forces - Entire Platoon Eliminated - Pyatikhatki sector, Zaporozhye
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Full Video from Ukrainian Soldier Phone - Trench was pre-mined by Russian Forces. 
I uploaded the short version, but landed on page 2 after 2 hours. This is the full video. Hard truth of war to watch. I also showed the short version earlier today. 

First person view from a Ukrainian soldier

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to advance in the Pyatikhatki sector, Zaporozhye.

However, they fell into an ambush and didn't stand a chance. The entire platoon was eliminated.

Video from the phone of a Ukrainian soldier who, together with his brothers-in-arms, occupied one of the trenches near Pyatikhatki, carefully mined in advance by our sappers.

As a gift to the opponents, a mine MON-50 with remote detonation was left, which was the last thing that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine saw in their lives.

After the detonation of the trap, our artillery began to pile on the enemy who occupied the trenches, which completed the fate of the survivors.


