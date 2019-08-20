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Interview: Who Are The Celts?
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44 views • August 20, 2019
Our Viewpoint titled "Where Did the Celts Come From?" briefly discusses one migration route of the Celts.
We interviewed Mr. Kevin Gibson, who has spent the past decade researching this subject for his anticipated book, in order to add more detail to Celtic migration.
Additional Resources:
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
We interviewed Mr. Kevin Gibson, who has spent the past decade researching this subject for his anticipated book, in order to add more detail to Celtic migration.
Additional Resources:
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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