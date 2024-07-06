💥Russian Strike on Ukrainian Air Defense in Yuzhne, Odessa region

127 views • 10 months ago

Once again, a Russian reconnaissance has filmed the strike.

Iskander missiles were used in the strike.

According to sources, Russian scouts identified SPADA and Patriot SAM batteries and a Giraffe radar.

