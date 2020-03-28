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Veterans Call In Show: Trump Supporters Reject Coronavirus Stimulus Bill - War Room Full Show
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63 views • March 28, 2020
It's the return of the Veterans Call In Special on the War Room. Veteran guests feature Michael Cargill, Gretchen Smith from Code Of Vets, Greg Reese and Tim Reams. We get a response from veteran guests and callers on the stimulus bill signed by President Trump and the continued economic and country wide shut down due to the Coronavirus. Many of our civil liberties have been shut down or are under attack. Now is the time to stand for them or watch them die. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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