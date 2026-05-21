Stewart Rhodes Interview: DOJ Vacates J6 Convictions, Deep State Power and Local Resistance

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- Stuart Rhodes' Legal Update and DOJ Motion (0:01)
- DOJ's Actions and Legal Procedures (1:37)
- Impact of Commutation and Legal Restrictions (4:27)
- Fundraising and Oath Keepers' Mission (7:05)
- Concerns About Future Political Climate (10:15)
- Military Experience and Middle East Strategy (17:24)
- Impact of Drones and AI in Warfare (23:55)
- Local Resistance and Strong County Project (35:35)
- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (37:40)
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