AI the Strategic Commanding Heights of Dominating Information World

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4/10/2021 Cyber security specialist John Mills explains the importance of artificial Intelligence in the battle-field of fighting against the CCP, indicating big data, the ability to analyze or ingest that data, and actioning the data are the strategic commanding heights of dominating the information world.