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Impeach Newscum Now! Be the change.
American Man 1967
American Man 1967
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47 views • July 04, 2020
Governor Newsom has already promised free health care to everyone and anyone in California legal resident or not. Nothing is free. Working people and the businesses that support them will bear the cost. This will cause businesses and their employees to leave the state, adding to that growing trend
Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little,
to kill diseases of which they know less and Human Beings of whom they know
nothing.
Impeach Gavin Newsom
https://www.change.org/p/reform-california-impeach-gavin-newsom

The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/c/HighWirewithDelBigtree/videos

May I ask why we keep putting labels on everyone? Black, White, Democrat, Republican. Left Right, it goes on and on and yet nothing changes things just keep getting worse........Any Body?

DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
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