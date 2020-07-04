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Impeach Newscum Now! Be the change.
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47 views • July 04, 2020
Governor Newsom has already promised free health care to everyone and anyone in California legal resident or not. Nothing is free. Working people and the businesses that support them will bear the cost. This will cause businesses and their employees to leave the state, adding to that growing trend
Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little,
to kill diseases of which they know less and Human Beings of whom they know
nothing.
Impeach Gavin Newsom
https://www.change.org/p/reform-california-impeach-gavin-newsom
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/c/HighWirewithDelBigtree/videos
May I ask why we keep putting labels on everyone? Black, White, Democrat, Republican. Left Right, it goes on and on and yet nothing changes things just keep getting worse........Any Body?
DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW-vKrcwk2J873MmLf2WCA
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RsQ0Q4K5bFv/
!AM*VESSLE* You Tube link
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American Man Link
AmericanMan1967 Discord.comhttps://discord.gg/yc8NYMu
UGETube.com https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@AmericaMan1967
TruuTube.com https://truutube.com/channel/1751483382/AmericanMan1967
Bitchute.comhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/pJGCAHR0ik3x/
Google gmail [email protected]
brighteon.comhttps://www.brighteon.com/channels/americanman
Come join me on my Discord American Man 1967 https://discord.gg/7pSbebA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.Support my channel!
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https://www.youtube.com/c/HighWirewithDelBigtree/videos
Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little,
to kill diseases of which they know less and Human Beings of whom they know
nothing.
Impeach Gavin Newsom
https://www.change.org/p/reform-california-impeach-gavin-newsom
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/c/HighWirewithDelBigtree/videos
May I ask why we keep putting labels on everyone? Black, White, Democrat, Republican. Left Right, it goes on and on and yet nothing changes things just keep getting worse........Any Body?
DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW-vKrcwk2J873MmLf2WCA
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RsQ0Q4K5bFv/
!AM*VESSLE* You Tube link
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g
American Man Link
AmericanMan1967 Discord.comhttps://discord.gg/yc8NYMu
UGETube.com https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@AmericaMan1967
TruuTube.com https://truutube.com/channel/1751483382/AmericanMan1967
Bitchute.comhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/pJGCAHR0ik3x/
Google gmail [email protected]
brighteon.comhttps://www.brighteon.com/channels/americanman
Come join me on my Discord American Man 1967 https://discord.gg/7pSbebA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.Support my channel!
Cripto Donation! Bit coin 1P4umsdHm2G2dy1hbxs4EJHNcbe9z8vhxp
ARK address AT1jeMdX33Av4K1WDU7cLKUN1d9cPd66FF
Basic attention token 0x7c490fBD698d48A0573D7fCE684B81576fa5C046
binance coin bnb1guzemvmhdh3n3gvmwau6pj5ahr3avedhfrywnc
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civic 0x7c490fBD698d48A0573D7fCE684B81576fa5C046
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https://www.youtube.com/c/HighWirewithDelBigtree/videos
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