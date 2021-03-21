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Biden's Boarders
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11 views • March 21, 2021
The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract to house 1,200 migrant family members in hotels along the Texas and Arizona borders with Mexico as it tries to deal with the backlog of registration and processing the thousands of migrants caught while crossing the border
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