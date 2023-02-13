JD Farag - Prophecy Update: Pressured to Go Along to Get Along

JD Farag
Feb 12, 2023
Pastor JD talks about the pressure to go along to get along, then provides hope from prophecy in Revelation that we can stand strong in the power of the Holy Spirit.
Chart, Transcript, Links available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys0Z21zc2o0P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
