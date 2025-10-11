BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Storm surge could rival that of 2012 Sandy in some areas
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
103 views • 1 day ago

LOOKS LIKE THEY WANT MORE HAARP WEATHER WARFARE DESTRUCTION AGAIN, JUST LIKE HURRICANE SANDY DID IN 2012.


East Coast storm to unleash damaging winds, flooding from North Carolina to New York. A powerful tropical wind and rainstorm will evolve along the mid-Atlantic coast with major coastal flooding, power outages and significant travel delays. Storm surge could rival that of Sandy in some areas. 10-10-2025


LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/east-coast-storm-to-unleash-damaging-winds-flooding-from-north-carolina-to-new-york/1824608


HAARP Weather Warfare potential for major coastal flooding from North Carolina to New Jersey

https://rumble.com/v703mne-haarp-weather-warfare-potential-for-major-coastal-flooding-from-north-carol.html?playlist_id=UhpGfvOgr7Y&e9s=src_v1_pl

