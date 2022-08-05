Fauci, Walensky, and Co. Attempt to Rewrite History Before Things Turn for the Worse for Them

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Dr. Robert Malone: "Rochelle Walensky [recently came out] acknowledging that there is this myocarditis and cardiac inflammation ... and then saying 'Well, we just recently became aware of it.' It is such blatant revision of history. It's clearly a lie."
Full Video: https://tinyurl.com/Malone-8-4
Telegram: https://t.me/VigilantFox