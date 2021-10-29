© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/24/2021 Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage urges people to say NO to vaccine passports, pointing out that the British government is contemplating to follow Scotland for vaccine passports. He insists he would not show a vaccine passport when buying drinks at any bars in the UK since it is not reasonable and a big infringement on people’s liberties.