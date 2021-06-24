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Saoirse Éire
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Learn about some of the ingredients in the Covid vaccines and make an informed decision regarding the health and safety of both you and your loved ones.
Link to the full-length video covering in more detail the information contained in this short synopsis:
https://www.brighteon.com/796591b7-c275-4800-a86b-881c22c2e3c4
If you love your country and want to save Ireland for her people and protect it from open borders and greedy globalists, join and support the National Party.
nationalparty.ie/join
nationalparty.ie/contribute
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Link to the full-length video covering in more detail the information contained in this short synopsis:
https://www.brighteon.com/796591b7-c275-4800-a86b-881c22c2e3c4
If you love your country and want to save Ireland for her people and protect it from open borders and greedy globalists, join and support the National Party.
nationalparty.ie/join
nationalparty.ie/contribute
LINKS:
To follow Critiqued:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0eXWcOw59mY/
Telegram: https://t.me/CritiquedIreland
Odysee/Lbry: https://odysee.com/@Critiqued:5
Trovo: https://trovo.live/Critiqued
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