Rudy Giuliani: “Phony Barr is Making a Pathetic Fool of Himself – Should be Ashamed of Himself”

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Rudy Giuliani said it best last week during his interview with Emerald Robinson.
Rudy Giuliani: The FBI first got access to this information for two-and-a half years and deliberately covered it up for a year and a half. And so did phony Barr who is making a pathetic fool out of himself now. He held back that hard drive for a year-and-a-half when it would have completely cleared the President of the United States. He never would have been impeached. He should be ashamed of himself.