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Rudy Giuliani: “Phony Barr is Making a Pathetic Fool of Himself – Should be Ashamed of Himself”
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131 views • April 11, 2022
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is making the book tour rounds in the mainstream media trying to defend the indefensible. Bill Barr had the Hunter Biden laptop for a year and did nothing. He allowed President Trump to be impeached by Congress when he knew the contents of Hunter’s laptop exonerated him. Bill Barr knew the laptop was real when the fake news and 51 former intel officials said it was Russian propaganda. He said nothing. Bill Barr knew Democrats were blocking GOP observers from entering ballot counting rooms in the battleground states. He did nothing. Bill Barr likely knew of the thousands of Democrat ballot traffickers and said nothing.

Rudy Giuliani said it best last week during his interview with Emerald Robinson.

Rudy Giuliani: The FBI first got access to this information for two-and-a half years and deliberately covered it up for a year and a half. And so did phony Barr who is making a pathetic fool out of himself now. He held back that hard drive for a year-and-a-half when it would have completely cleared the President of the United States. He never would have been impeached. He should be ashamed of himself.
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bill barrrudy giulianiemerald robinsonhunter biden laptop
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