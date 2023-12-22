BREAKING: Video Proof of Israeli Tanks Firing at Civilian Homes in Kibbutz Be’Eri on October 7th
154 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
BREAKING: Video Proof of Israeli Tanks Firing at Civilian Homes in Kibbutz Be’Eri on October 7th
Source @Real World News
Keywords
israelfalse flag attacksoctober 7thkibbutz be-eri
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos