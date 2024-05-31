Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 30, 2024
channel image
Jotatay2K4
21 Subscribers
9 views
Published 20 hours ago

Episode 2292 - Is vitamin C the muscle of the immune system? -What do the elites lie about? -What kind of weather conditions are we going to have this year with all the chem trails? -Do the bankers control the left and right? -What did some of the senators say about Israel? -Why PCR Covid test aren’t working? -Importance of vitamin E. -Why Do we not have the technology to go to the moon? -Where does your hope lie? Is the earth flat? -Why is Florida suing the Biden Administration?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah

