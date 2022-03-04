© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU ALLOW THE GAY DISCO🏳️🌈 ☠️
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • March 04, 2022
ZELENSKY HAS ORDERED ALL PEOPLE FLEEING UKRAINE SHOT ON SIGHT WITHOUT EVEN QUESTIONING WHO THEY ARE.
THE FOLLOWING VIDEO WAS A LIVE STREAM FROM A MARRIED COUPLE WHO CAME ACROSS A MASSACRE AT A ZELENSKY CHECK POINT IN MARIUPOL. THE LIVE STREAM CUTS AS THEY ARE SHOT. RUSSIA TRIED TO SET UP SAFE CORRIDORS FOR PEOPLE TO LEAVE THROUGH. OBVIOUSLY YOU DO NOT TAKE THE SHORTCUT!!!
I think a Putin "shock and awe" might have been a better idea. I hope Putin sees this and takes appropriate action.
Most videos you see here come off my own servers. You can right click to save them. This war crime is definitely one of those
THE FOLLOWING VIDEO WAS A LIVE STREAM FROM A MARRIED COUPLE WHO CAME ACROSS A MASSACRE AT A ZELENSKY CHECK POINT IN MARIUPOL. THE LIVE STREAM CUTS AS THEY ARE SHOT. RUSSIA TRIED TO SET UP SAFE CORRIDORS FOR PEOPLE TO LEAVE THROUGH. OBVIOUSLY YOU DO NOT TAKE THE SHORTCUT!!!
I think a Putin "shock and awe" might have been a better idea. I hope Putin sees this and takes appropriate action.
Most videos you see here come off my own servers. You can right click to save them. This war crime is definitely one of those
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.